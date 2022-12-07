Senior MP Conor McGinn has been suspended from the Labour party.

It is understood Mr McGinn, who represents St Helens North on Merseyside, has had his party membership administratively removed, pending investigation.

Details of the nature of the investigation have not yet been confirmed.

The move triggered the automatic removal of the Labour whip, meaning he will sit as an independent in the House of Commons.

Mr McGinn said he had not been told of the details of the allegation but was "confident that it is entirely unfounded".

Until recently he was a shadow minister without portfolio, playing a key role in preparing Labour for the next general election as deputy national campaigns co-ordinator.

He has served as MP for St Helens North since 2015.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know