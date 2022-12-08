Everton's Alex Iwobi has urged other men - especially black men - to not be "afraid to be vulnerable" and look after their mental health.The 26-year-old Nigerian international admits he has had his own difficulties and the way he coped with them was by speaking to psychiatrist and his fellow team-mates."Don't be afraid to be vulnerable," he said at the Beder World Cup experience, an exhibition in London to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention.

"I feel like it is something within men, especially black men, as society is positioned not do that and if you do you are weak. Be OK being vulnerable, there is nothing wrong with it."

Everton's Alex Iwobi (top) says speaking with team-mates helped him overcome mental health struggles in the past. Credit: PA images

Mental health has become an increasingly important subject within football and Iwobi insists seeking advice and accepting help is vital.

"It is only going through life - and there is so much trauma in young black men - (you learn) that if you only speak about it you'd be able to navigate it.""There is nothing wrong with telling people 'I'm not all right in the world", he continued to say. "I'm just not in the right space'."Playing football is a big one because you are not dealing with the issue at hand, it is still there and you escape it but it is still with you."

Alex Iwobi pays tribute to his current manager Frank Lampard. Credit: PA images

Iwobi says he has learned to deal with his issues, by seeing a psychiatrist while he was still at Arsenal and he paid tribute to current boss Frank Lampard."Last season I wasn't playing as much as I'd like to and then in January I had the Africa Cup of Nations and I had that red card (at the tournament) which essentially knocked us out and it was a difficult time for me," Iwobi added."I came back to a new manager with Frank Lampard and I'm grateful to him as he said 'Why don't you play matches the way you train?'."That pressure which was on my shoulders just left me. He gave me that confidence so I had that freedom to enjoy my football."Ever since I've had that mindset where I go into the game fearless and express myself."