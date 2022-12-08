A young Manchester City Women's super fan has been given a special surprise at school ahead of the team's derby.

Hayley Tomkinson was visited by City players Chloe Kelly and Sandy MacIver in her Year 6 class at Ravensbury Community School in Clayton as they revealed the news she will be mascot as City take on United.

The 11-year-old said: "I'm excited and never going to hear the end of it from my classmates."

Play Brightcove video

A record crowd of 40,000 is expected at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Manchester United on Sunday in the Women's Super League.

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly says: "It's great to see so many young kids with smiles on their faces.

"Me and Sandy were that kid once in the classroom just waiting for lunchtime to get out on the pitch."

Play Brightcove video

Hayley got to meet the players at the City in the Community session after dressing up as one for her class' recent Celebrate Me day.

Play Brightcove video

Sandy Maciver said: "It's going to be such a big game. A home derby, I don't think there's anything much more special."

"I think it'll be a real exciting day for Hayley but also the players and hopefully we can get the three points."