Dan Bewley says he isn’t scared of "extra pressure" by re-joining defending Speedway Premiership champions Belle Vue.

The British champ was announced as the marquee No.1 signing for the ATPI Aces on Thursday 8 December.

Belle Vue won the league title for the first time in 29 years in late October, beating Sheffield narrowly in the Grand Final.

Cumbrian Bewley, 23, returns to the National Speedway Stadium after missing the 2022 season and is determined to keep the winning run going.

Dan Bewley during the British Championship, which he won at the National Speedway Stadium in September Credit: Taylor Lanning

He said: "Do I feel extra pressure? Not really to be honest. People probably expect me to do a bit more now, score a bit more.

"It’s not something you think about much to be honest.

"I race that much. The last time I was at Belle Vue I was at No.1 towards the end of the season.

"I showed that it wasn’t a fluke but now I’m probably a better rider now.

"But at the same time I think, for me, it’s good to see that the league is a bit stronger in the UK.

“I’m looking forward to being back at Belle Vue. The last meeting I did for Belle Vue was the Play-Off Grand Final at Peterborough and we lost.

“We were pretty close to winning the league, that was something I really wanted to do because I knew I wasn’t going to come back in 2022.

"It didn’t happen and I want to give it another go.

"One of the few things I haven’t done in speedway now is win the Premiership. I’ve won the Polish and Swedish leagues and the Championship in the UK, but just not the top league."

Dan Bewley after winning the British Championship Credit: Taylor Lanning

Bewley had a sensational campaign in 2022 winning the British Grand Prix, Wroclaw GP and British Championship.

But he also isn’t worried about going into the next GP series with more expectation on his shoulders.

He added: "I don’t really care too much what people say about me. Expectation and pressure is good, you have to earn that.

"Obviously I want to win. But it’s a long season and you just want to enjoy it. I just take everything race-by-race."

Bewley is joined by last year's title winners Brady Kurtz, Charles Wright, Tom Brennan, Norick Blodorn.

Jaimon Lidsey returns to the Aces while Jake Mulford is the new Rising Star.