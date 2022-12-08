A cycle lane roundabout has been unveiled in Salford, thought to be the first of its kind in the country.

It is part of the multi-million pound road improvement scheme in the Trafford Road area, which is Salford City Council’s biggest ever road improvement scheme.

The roundabout has been designed to help cyclists and pedestrians, particularly those with visual impairment, safely navigate a point where two cycle lanes cross.

It is at the junction of cycle lanes which run north-south along Trafford Road and east-west from Broadway and Rowland Street across Trafford Road.

The council says the roundabout allows pedestrians to cross the junction safely in "two short moves" Credit: Salford City Council

Salford City Council said the roundabout was created to provide the safest crossing solution, after extensive consultation with members of the public, cyclists and groups representing people with a wide range of disabilities and visual impairment.

Councillor Mike McCusker, lead member for planning and sustainable development, said: "This is possibly the first roundabout of its kind in the country, so it is certainly creating some debate and we have had a lot of positive feedback.

"The roundabout allows pedestrians to cross the junction safely in two short moves so they only have to be aware of one lane of cycle traffic at a time.

"It provides a quicker crossing for them and is safer than trying to cross a wider junction with traffic from both directions.

"It has been designed to accommodate people on foot or in wheelchairs or pushing buggies.

"Cyclists circulate round it like a ‘normal’ road roundabout so they, too, can get round this junction safely without putting pedestrians in danger."

A cycle lane Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Trafford Road scheme has seen every junction along both sides of the mile-long road upgraded to improve traffic movement for all road users and make crossings safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

A mile of segregated cycle track has also been introduced as part of a package of measures to encourage more cycling.