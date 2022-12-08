A jealous man who "could not accept" his ex had moved on slashed her Tinder date after finding them in bed together.

Derek Malcolm, 34, let himself into his former partner's home before attacking a man she had been on a date with that evening.

The pair were both asleep in bed when Malcolm, from Prestwich, started punching him before going downstairs and arming himself with a knife.

He then went back into the bedroom and slashed the man to the face, leaving him needing 14 stitches and with permanent scarring.

Manchester Crown Court heard the man thought he was going to die.

Finding him 'dangerous' and handing him an extended sentence for public protection, Judge Hilary Manley told Malcolm: "She had moved on with her life and begun dating other men.

"You could not accept that and you would not stand for it."

Malcolm was sentenced to 13 years in prison with an additional five years on licence.

The court heard drink and drug fuelled Malcolm had been in a relationship with his ex for eight years, but they split in 2019.

In August 2021 his former partner met a man on dating app Tinder, and agreed to go on a date in Bury town centre.

On 7 August, the man, who has previously served in the army, was repeatedly punched by Malcolm as he slept.

Malcolm then stopped and left the room, but he returned seconds later armed with an 18cm kitchen knife.

His former partner pleaded with him to stop, but Malcolm shoved her out of the way and she collided into a piano.

During the attack Malcolm slashed the man to the face, inflicting a 'large wound'. Malcolm only stopped as his ex jumped him, and he left the house shortly after.

The police were called after 1am, and seized the knife. Hours later Malcolm then began to abuse her for calling the police, calling her a 'rat', a 'grass' and as 'vermin', prosecutor Alaric Bassano said.

He 'threatened' her and ordered her and the man he attacked not to co-operate with police.

But after a trial Malcolm was found guilty of wounding with intent, assault and perverting the course of justice.

"You have no real remorse, and you have no insight into your distorted thinking and jealous and controlling attitudes," the judge told him.

In a statement, Malcolm's victim said: "I was in the armed forces for nine years and I have never been scared of anything, but this happening to me has had a really bad effect on me.

"I have seen some horrendous things throughout my life and certainly my time in the army, including the loss of friends and those friends losing their lives in front of me.

"I have never been scared, and things have never affected me in the way that this has.

"This has scared me more than anything I have ever experienced in my life." A psychiatrist has said he probably has post traumatic stress disorder.

Defending, Adam Roxborough said there is a 'different side' to Malcolm, who he said was a 'successful footballer' in his youth before he 'fell in with the wrong crowd'.

But Judge Manley told Malcolm: "Many people have personal difficulties and setbacks in their lives.

"There is nothing in your past that can possibly begin to explain and justify how you have turned out in terms of your violent and controlling behaviour."