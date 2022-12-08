A Lancashire school has written a letter to parents confirming there are positive cases of Strep A in its pupils following several fatalities across the UK.

In a letter sent to parents, headteacher of Rosewood Primary School in Burnley, Nerys Ditchburn Hughes, said staff had now sought advice.

They have been advised "there is no reason for children to be kept at home".Mrs Hughes wrote: "We have been informed that there are positive Invasive Group A streptococcal disease cases within our school.

"Please rest assured, they are making a recovery, at home, following medical advice."We have sought advice from UK Health Security Agency Northwest Health Protection Team.

"They have advised that there is no reason for children to be kept at home if well and school activities can continue as normal."

Symptoms of iGAS (invasive form of Strep A)

Fever (a high temperature above 38°C)

Severe muscle aches

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound.

Parents are being advised to contact their GP or get medical advice straight away if they think their child has any of the signs and symptoms of iGAS disease.

Fifteen children under the age of 15 have now died in the UK from invasive Strep A illness , with a surge in cases compared with last year.

Group A Streptococcus is a group of bacteria which can cause a range of illnesses such as scarlet fever.While most cases are mild and can easily be treated with antibiotics, in very rare instances it can get past a body's immune system and lead to iGAS (positive Invasive Group A streptococcal disease), which can be deadly.Mrs Hughes added: "The Health Protection Team have advised us on hygiene measures to help prevent spread infection within our school and nursery.

"Parents and guardians can also help with this by reminding children of the importance of coughing / sneezing into tissues and placing these in the bin, washing hands regularly and ensuring any breaks to the skin are covered with a waterproof plaster/dressing before attending school or nursery."

Anybody with a child who has an underlying condition which affects the immune system has been advised to contact their GP or hospital doctor to discuss whether any additional measures are needed.

Children who have had chickenpox recently are more likely to develop more serious infection during an outbreak of scarlet fever and so parents/guardians should remain vigilant for symptoms such as a persistent high fever, cellulitis (skin infection) and arthritis (joint pain and swelling).

The Health Secretary has urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A, as he assures people there is no shortage of antibiotics.Steve Barclay said checks within the Department of Health have not revealed an issue with supply of the medicines after the National Pharmacy Association said there were “blips” in the supply chain of liquid penicillin, which is often given to children.