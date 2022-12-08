UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett opens up about his mental health admitting he thought about suicide
A first-ever pay-per-view UFC fight night in Las Vegas is Paddy Pimblett's most glittering milestone - and also a reminder of how far he's come since his darkest.
"You know, I was so ashamed and embarrassed. I didn't leave the house for weeks. I did think about suicide," Paddy says, of his reaction after losing an early fight in his hometown.
"I was crying every morning. But because of who I am and what to do, I didn't think I could speak to anyone about it. I just bottled it up and it got worse and worse and worse."
A word from his coach, encouraging Paddy to speak to people about how he was feeling, could be the reason he's still here today, and now one of the hottest prospects in the UFC.
"He said you need to speak to people and get this off your chest," recalls the Liverpool mixed martial arts champion Paddy.
"So I spoke to my coaches at the Next Gen Gym, spoke to my mates and my fiancee. And, when I woke up the next morning, I didn't cry.
"A problem shared is a problem halved and that's a fact. As soon as you speak to someone about it and they give you a bit of reassurance and a bit of guidance, it just feels completely different."
Paddy, who describes himself as "one of the mentally toughest people on the planet," believes if he can have suicidal thoughts, then so can anyone.
"I didn't think I could speak to anyone": Paddy Pimblett on his own mental health struggles.
In July he managed to win his fight just hours after learning that his good friend had taken his own life.
"Finding out what he'd done, literally hours before, was heavy," says Paddy.
"I went into that fight with a heavy heart. You could see I didn't really go into that fight with a plan. I was just trying to take his head off because it was in the back of my mind.
"Before I walked out I was nearly crying, standing in the back."
During his post-fight interview he pleaded with men, in particular, to talk about their mental health with others.
As he met fans in Las Vegas, ahead of the fight of his life, one man thanked him for saving his. But Paddy's thoughts are always with those he couldn't help.
"Even since that speech, I know about three or four people who've killed themselves," he says.
"So I'd like to think that I've helped people but at the same time it's not really doing anything. People are still killing themselves. Friends of mine. Friends of friends.
"I wish I could do more. But the government need to fund it. You can't get through stuff like this on your own. You need to speak to people.
That's why I'm a big advocate for James' Place. It's a suicide prevention centre in Liverpool. When my foundation kicks off, I'll be giving funds to people like that."
Paddy's fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas will be live on BT Sport on 10 December.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)