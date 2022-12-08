Play Brightcove video

A first-ever pay-per-view UFC fight night in Las Vegas is Paddy Pimblett's most glittering milestone - and also a reminder of how far he's come since his darkest.

"You know, I was so ashamed and embarrassed. I didn't leave the house for weeks. I did think about suicide," Paddy says, of his reaction after losing an early fight in his hometown.

"I was crying every morning. But because of who I am and what to do, I didn't think I could speak to anyone about it. I just bottled it up and it got worse and worse and worse."

A word from his coach, encouraging Paddy to speak to people about how he was feeling, could be the reason he's still here today, and now one of the hottest prospects in the UFC.

Paddy describes himself as "one of the mentally toughest people on the planet", but admits he has had suicidal thoughts. Credit: ITV News

"He said you need to speak to people and get this off your chest," recalls the Liverpool mixed martial arts champion Paddy.

"So I spoke to my coaches at the Next Gen Gym, spoke to my mates and my fiancee. And, when I woke up the next morning, I didn't cry.

"A problem shared is a problem halved and that's a fact. As soon as you speak to someone about it and they give you a bit of reassurance and a bit of guidance, it just feels completely different."

Paddy, who describes himself as "one of the mentally toughest people on the planet," believes if he can have suicidal thoughts, then so can anyone.

In July he managed to win his fight just hours after learning that his good friend had taken his own life.

"Finding out what he'd done, literally hours before, was heavy," says Paddy.

"I went into that fight with a heavy heart. You could see I didn't really go into that fight with a plan. I was just trying to take his head off because it was in the back of my mind.

"Before I walked out I was nearly crying, standing in the back."

During his post-fight interview he pleaded with men, in particular, to talk about their mental health with others.

As he met fans in Las Vegas, ahead of the fight of his life, one man thanked him for saving his. But Paddy's thoughts are always with those he couldn't help.

Paddy Pimblett spoke of men's mental health at the O2, just hours after finding out his friend had taken his own life. Credit: PA images

"Even since that speech, I know about three or four people who've killed themselves," he says.

"So I'd like to think that I've helped people but at the same time it's not really doing anything. People are still killing themselves. Friends of mine. Friends of friends.

"I wish I could do more. But the government need to fund it. You can't get through stuff like this on your own. You need to speak to people.

That's why I'm a big advocate for James' Place. It's a suicide prevention centre in Liverpool. When my foundation kicks off, I'll be giving funds to people like that."

Paddy's fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas will be live on BT Sport on 10 December.