Two robbers have been jailed after they left their vulnerable victim with no money to feed himself or pay bills - driving him to the brink of taking his own life.

Brian Elliott and Claire Brennan subjected James Farrell to a "programme of intimidation and robbery", even 'frog marching' him to an ATM to "withdraw all his money".

Liverpool Crown Court was told Elliott and Brennan - both of Devonshire Road in Oxton, Wirral - would call at his flat fortnightly on the date his benefits were paid.

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting, described how Mr Farrell "had no money for food or bills" as a result, and had to borrow funds from his mother "in order to exist from one week to the next".

Liverpool Crown Court heard Brian Elliott, 42, threatened to stab the complainant in the face on one occasion.

The crimes only came to light when, on 12 June, Mr Farrell was seen standing on the wrong side of railings on a bridge over the M53.

Thankfully, he was prevented from jumping onto the motorway by police and members of the public, where he then told officers what had been happening to him.Simon Christie, defending Elliott, said he has had notable mental health difficulties and a drug addiction.

He told the court: "The defendant has demonstrated a motivation to change. The most significant change is his mastery of his drug addiction."

Brian Elliott's counsel said he demonstrated a motivation to change. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Counsel for Brennan, Andrew McInnes said the 41-year-old had "played a more subordinate role", adding: "It is clearly out of character for her to be involved in anything like this.

Both were found guilty of robbery, theft and witness intimidation. Elliott was imprisoned for seven years, with Brennan handed a sentence of three-and-a-half years behind bars.Sentencing, Recorder Mark Ford KC said they had "exploited a vulnerable individual". The judge added: "You decided to predate upon this man because you perceived him to be vulnerable, as indeed he was."These were extremely mean and unpleasant offences that could have had a catastrophic impact on the victim. He contemplated killing himself."

