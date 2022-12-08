A woman stole £30,000 from her own grandmother to fund her online gambling habit - leaving the pensioner unable to buy shoes.

Tracey Holgate, 40, began 'helping' her elderly grandmother, Doreen Gleave, with her finances after her husband - Holgate's granddad - died of cancer in 2013.

But just months after setting up a mobile banking app for her, Holgate began taking small amounts from the account without the woman’s permission.

Over a seven-year period she stole £30,000, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The thefts only came to light when her grandmother, from Trafford, discovered she could not afford to buy herself a new pair of shoes.

Police later found she had spent £15,000 over an 18-month period on online gambling sites including Gala Bingo and Paddy Power.

Holgate, originally of Alsager, in Cheshire, admitted a fraud and was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to repay some of the cash she took.

It is understood she had repaid some of the amount already.

Prosecuting, Mark Kellet told the court Holgate set a mobile banking facility up for her grandmother, initially for legitimate purposes.

“Doreen describes how approximately £1,200 per month would be paid into this account. This came from her late husband’s pension and her own pension,” Mr Kellet said.

“Doreen also says that on the odd occasion, Tracey Holgate would ask to borrow £30 to £40, promising to repay the money.

"Doreen was happy to help her granddaughter, but did expect, as agreed, that the loans would be repaid. The money was never paid back.”

In 2018, Holgate asked her grandmother to help with a bank loan of £8,000. She did not repay the sum.

In 2019, Holgate’s dog needed veterinary treatment costing £400. Mrs Gleave offered to help and pay £100 towards the bill, which was not repaid.

Later in December 2019, the woman realised she was short of money and asked her son to help her as she needed to buy new shoes.

He was concerned about his mother’s finances and called Holgate asking for his mother’s bank statements.

“The phone call was disconnected and the defendant later told him that the signal had gone,” Mr Kellet continued.

“He then asked for his mother’s login details, but the defendant told him: ‘You don’t need them’.

“The following day he asked for a list of his mother’s outgoings and she replied: ‘Leave me alone, I am not dealing with this’.”

Later, when her grandmother asked for the details she said: “You will see transactions in my name, but I have done nothing wrong.”

Despite ‘insisting’ to her uncle that she had done nothing wrong, she eventually told him: “Don’t tell anyone, I don’t want anyone to know, don’t tell nana or my mum.”

When he obtained the bank statements he could see thousands of payments made directly from his mother’s account into Holgate’s account.

The bank later contacted their fraud department, and Holgate’s uncle contacted the police.

She was arrested and interviewed and accepted setting up the mobile banking with consent of her grandmother, and said s consented to transferring her money and she would pay her back in cash.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mrs Gleave said: “I have always loved and respected Tracey. I can’t believe she has done this to me. I am losing sleep over this.

"I feel worried for her, we have offered help and asked if she has a problem and if we can help but she is in complete denial, leaving me heartbroken and with her no longer talking to anybody.”

Holgate was said to have no previous convictions. Her barrister, Rachel Oakdene said her client had a side to her character that could be trusted, and said there was no malice intended.

“The defendant has not been able to admit to herself and others about her wrongdoing,” she said. “She doesn't admit to a gambling problem but accepts payments were made to Gala Bingo and Paddy Power.”

Ms Oakdene added that Holgate feels a "high level of shame and embarrassment".

Holgate was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months for stealing the money to fuel her gambling addiction. Credit: PA images

Sentencing, Judge Elizabeth Nicholls said: “No doubt this is a tragic case that has tragic consequences.

"No doubt your criminality has torn a family apart and put a terrible sentence upon your grandmother, who, as you know, is the victim in this case.

“You did take money on a regular basis. By your plea of guilty, you have acknowledged your criminality and responsibility for the loss of money which rests upon your shoulders.

“You have found it difficult to acknowledge these offences and it’s caused you a deep level of shame - I accept that's why you lied to all and sundry about your behaviour.

“This has been a public acknowledgement to your family that you are responsible.”

Holgate, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, 120 hours unpaid work and must abide by a two month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5.30am.

She was also ordered to repay her grandmother £8,000 by way of compensation.