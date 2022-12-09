Families of dementia patients at a Liverpool care home face an anxious wait to find new homes after a care home announced its sudden closure.

The residents were told via email that Redcourt Care Home, in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, will close.

The large Victorian property is owned by Argyle Care Group who have not commented on the reasons behind the closure.

Large Victorian property which is home to 50 residents Credit: ITV Granada

Liverpool City Council said it was trying to find new homes for residents.

On its website, Redcourt Care Home say it caters "exclusively for elderly people with dementia, both male and female, who require residential care to carry out their everyday needs and activities.

"Our aim is to preserve the dignity and privacy of all residents and above all, to emphasise the quality of life. Redcourt provides an environment that all of our residents can regard as their home."

Among the testimonials from families, many have thanked staff for their care and support.

One in December 2020 says, “I would like to give all Redcourt staff a massive thank you, for looking after mum so well this year, it must have been such a challenging time for you all.”

Redcourt Care Home announced its shock closure Credit: ITV Granada

Redcourt, in Mossley Hill, can accommodate about 50 people and was rated as good in a Care Quality Commission report earlier this year.

Families said they were told it was due to be sold until negotiations fell through at the last moment.

Liverpool City Council commissions 23 placements at Redcourt and spokesperson for said: “We have explored alternatives to enable Redcourt to remain open but sadly the provider has taken the decision to close the home."

“Our social work and commissioning teams will now start working closely with residents and their families to find new placements which will meet their needs.”

Families are now facing an anxious time trying to find alternative accommodation for their loved-ones in the run up to Christmas.