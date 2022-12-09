After 11 weeks of strike action, hundreds of workers at a the Jacob's cracker and biscuit factory in Merseyside have accepted a new pay deal.

More than 750 workers at the Aintree factory have been involved in industrial action since late September as they fought for a fairer pay deal.

Large picket lines had been held outside the factory every day over the past month.

The pay deal secures every worker:

6.5 per cent rise backdated to January

£500 bonus payment

£250 bonus January 2023

Lisa Ryan, GMB Organiser, says:

“These workers have stuck together – and secured a decent pay offer through their commitment.

“They needed something to help them during the cost of living crisis.

"We’re glad the company have finally listened to their hard pressed staff.

“Every penny earned here is down to these workers.

"All they wanted was their fair share.”

The Jacob's factory on Long Lane produces millions of cream crackers each year - with more than half a billion individual crackers sold each year.

Staff at the Aintree plant – who also make Jaffa Cakes, Twiglets, Club bars and Mini Cheddars – have been taking limited industrial action since September in their dispute over pay.

The site has been operating in Aintree for over 100 years and it was the first Jacob's factory to be built in England.