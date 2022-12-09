A police officer is facing jail after admitting to a sexual relationship with a victim of crime.

39-year-old PC Darren Coathup began the 'personal and sexual' relationship with the woman after she contacted Lancashire Police.

Manchester Crown Court heard that he contacted a second woman for 'sexual purposes' over an eight month period, also following a report she had made to the force as a victim of a crime.

Coathup, from Chorley, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office. He admitted being involved in a personal and sexual relationship with one woman between April and August last year, and contacting a second woman for sexual purposes between July 2020 and February last year.

He was given bail until his sentencing hearing in the New Year, but was told by Judge Alan Conrad KC that he shouldn't read anything into the fact that he had been given unconditional bail, and that could face prison. Coathup is due in court in February after a pre-sentence report has been compiled.

After the hearing a Lancashire Police spokesman said the force are aware of Coathup's guilty pleas.

He said: "This followed a pro-active investigation from our Integrity and Anti-Corruption Team. Following identification of his behaviour PC Coathup was immediately arrested in August 2021 and suspended from all duties.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and the course of conduct PC Coathup has pleaded guilty to does not represent the high standard of professionalism exhibited by the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff. We are in the process of seeking misconduct action against PC Coathup and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."