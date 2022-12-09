A man has been charged with attempted murder of a two-year-old.

The toddler was found with face and neck injuries after reports of an assault in a home on Brun Grove, in Blackpool, at 8.15am on Wednesday 7 December .

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged and is at home with his family.

Lewis Prince, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, as well as assault and driving offences, Lancashire Police say.

Prince, from Swinton, in Greater Manchester, will appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today.