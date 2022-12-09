A man who broke a child's legs and ribs has been branded a "coward" by police after he was jailed.

Patryk Zebrowski, 29, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, left the youngster with multiple leg and rib fractures.

He was jailed for three years and six months at Chester Crown Court on 8 December.

Zebrowski , who is heavily tattooed, had previously been convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm. He was also handed an eight-year restraining order.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown court after previously pleading guilty to causing/allowing a child to suffer Credit: Lancs Live/ MEN Media

The court heard how the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, suffered multiple injuries, believed to have occurred between March and April 2021.

The infant's suffering was only discovered by doctors after the youngster was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Lorna Hutcheon, Cheshire Constabulary said: “Zebrowski is a coward and he deserves to be behind bars.“The pain and suffering that the child must have endured is something that nobody should ever have to experience, let alone a child who had no way of defending themselves."

"While the child has now recovered from their injuries, the effects of Zebrowski’s actions will impact them for the rest of their lives.”