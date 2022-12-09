Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoë Muldoon

The world's first medical training manikin representing a child with Down's syndrome has been modelled on a girl from Merseyside.

Eight-year-old Gwen Vials-Moore from Formby, underwent 3D scans and had casts of her hands and feet made to create the lifelike manikin, which will be used by medical professionals all over the world.

The manikin has been created by Lifecast Body Simulation, which makes highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins, allowing healthcare staff to practice life-saving skills.

Gwen and her dad Adam checking out Gwen Manikin's feet. Credit: ITV News

The Gwen Manikin was a collaboration between the company, the University of Greenwich, Down's Syndrome Association and the Vials-Moore family.

Gwen's mum Cora spotted a post on behalf of Lifecast Body Simulation on the Down's Syndrome Association's Facebook page, asking for volunteers to be cast into the manikin.

When Cora asked Gwen, she jumped at the chance and asked her mum: "Why is it only happening now?"

The aim of the manikin was to make one that was “inclusive”, as well as one that looked like a real person.

And, the Gwen Manikin is the very first to produced on a child with Down's Syndrome.

Stuart Hildage from Lifecast Body Simulation said "every detail needed to be met". Credit: ITV News

Stuart Hildage from Lifecast Body Simulation said: "It was very important for us to get every single detail right, even down to the creases in Gwen's hands and the small gap between her toes.

"It has taken us around six months to complete and early next year, the manikin will be produced and distributed to healthcare companies around the world, so that staff can practise life-saving skills."

Gwen and her dad Adam, brother Isaac, mum Cora and Stuart Hildage from Lifecast Body Simulation. Credit: ITV News

Lifecast Body Simulation are based at Elstree Studios in London, which is home to the likes of The Crown and The Chase.

The team have worked on movies like Gladiator, Kingsman, Mission Impossible, to name just a few.

Gwen and her family went to the studios, where she was 3D scanned and had casts taken of her hands and feet.

A cast of Gwen's foot made at Elstree Studios in London.

Her older brother Isaac was instrumental in helping Gwen model for the project.

Their mum Cora said: "Isaac helped Gwen with the casting, she wasn't sure at first whether to put her hands and feet into the substance, but he told her it was fine.

"He did it first, then she followed suit, so it was very much a collaboration."

Gwen and her family will be attending the global launch of the Manikin in Florida in January, before it is ready for use across the world.

