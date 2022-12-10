A 1966 World Cup winner’s medal awarded to the late footballer Alan Ball has sold at auction for £200,000.

The Lancashire-born midfielder was just 21-years-old when he played for England in the World Cup, making him the youngest and least experienced member of the legendary team.

He received widespread acclaim for his energetic and passionate performance that was fundamental to the team’s victory.

England famously beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time to claim victory in 1966.

The medal was part of an auction featuring multiple pieces of English football memorabilia, including items from the historic win.

Other items in the sale, organised by Tennants Auctioneers, included Ball’s match-worn No. 7 shirt and Cup Cap, which sold for £164,320 and £145,360, respectively.

Alan Ball's 1966 World Cup cap and shirt which were also sold at auction. Credit: Tennants Auctioneers

In addition to playing as a midfielder for the likes of Blackpool and Everton and winning 72 caps for England, Ball went on to manage several clubs including Manchester City and Southampton.

He died of a heart attack in April 2007, aged 61.

Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderers, businessman and philanthropist Edwin “Eddie” Davies.

His personal items went for a combined hammer price of £445,000.

Alan Ball (right) was the youngest member of the 1966 England World Cup team who famously beat beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time. Credit: PA Images

Kegan Harrison, Tennants Auctioneers’ sporting specialist, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved such fantastic results for the vendor, who has had a long-standing relationship with Tennants.

“The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history and we have been honoured to have handled the sale of these extraordinary items.

“It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans.”

Other items included in the sale were a Pele match-worn Brazil shirt, worn during the first half of the famous Brazil v England 1970 World Cup Match, which sold £41,712.