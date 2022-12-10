Bolton charity's plea for new home

Play Brightcove video

Bolton NICE has been serving people who are struggling to make ends meet in the town for around 10 years.

Staffed entirely by volunteers, they provide a free foodbank and a furniture collection service.

The foodbank collects food donations from local supermarkets and benefits hundreds of people each week.

But now the charity have been told by the landlord that they have to leave their current premises on Moor Lane as it's needed for redevelopment.

They're desperate for someone to step in and offer them a new home. Martin McLoughlin from Bolton NICE says it doesn't have to be as big as their current home, a small office or empty house will be enough.

He also fears for some of the people they help if they have to close, many of whom struggle with their mental health.

A spokesperson for Bolton Council, who has been helping Bolton NICE, said: "Bolton is lucky to have many outstanding charities. We are working closely with the sector to deliver various projects designed to support our residents with the rising cost of living.

"We were pleased to support Bolton NICE with accommodation during the COIVD-19 pandemic, and we continue to offer advice and guidance to all local charities at this challenging time."

You can find out more about Bolton NICE here.