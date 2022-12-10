Members of a drugs gang have been jailed after they were found with heroin worth £4-5 million.

The gang was caught after police stopped two of its members with 84kg of the drug near Liverpool waterfront in February 2021 - making it the biggest ever seizure of heroin in Merseyside.

John McTigue, 41, of no fixed abode, played a leading role and was "in love with money" prosecutors say.

Gang-members knew him as "Johnny Cash."

McTigue was sentenced to 14 years and 8 months for conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

Leroy Kassim, was one of McTigue's "trusted and close" associates, the court was told.

Kassim, 50, from South Hill Street in Toxteth, enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and went on holidays with McTigue.

Kassim was jailed for 10 years and 8 months for conspiracy to supply heroin. Credit: CPS

The gang couriered drugs to South West England, mixed with paracetamol and caffeine to make more profit.

Officers arrested the third convicted member - Terence Shields, 37, from Upper Park Street in Toxteth - after a car chase on the M5 motorway

They found a "hide" inside Shields' car, which contained 22kg of amphetamine and half a kilo of cocaine.

Shields was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine. Credit: CPS

All three men pleaded guilty to drugs offences.

Senior Crown Prosecutor, Maria Corr, said: "These men were heavily involved in a conspiracy to supply millions of pounds of drugs.

"McTigue and Kassim were known to love the high life and revelled in the money they were able to make from the dangerous and illegal world of drug dealing.

"Shields was a trusted associate and all three men worked together to distribute drugs that can devastate lives and communities.

"But the career span of a drug dealer is notoriously short and the authorities caught up with them.

"The drugs that McTigue and Kassim were found with on 11 February were worth a staggering amount of money – the largest single haul seized by police on Merseyside."

