A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two cars collided as one was carrying out a manoeuvre.

The 25-year-old died when the two cars - a black Vauxhall Insignia and a silver Vauxhall Crossland - crashed on Mount Road in Gorton at around 11.30pm on 5 December.

Greater Manchester Police said officers believe the cars were travelling northbound and collided at the junction of Balmoral Street.

Two people were travelling in the Insignia, which was carrying out a manoeuvre when it was struck by the Crossland, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and all three people involved in the collision were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The passenger in the Insignia - a 25-year-old man - suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident, and later died, on 8 December.

The driver - a 30-year-old woman - also sustained serious injuries.

Ryan McElroy, 35, who was in the Crossland and sustained minor injuries in the collision, was arrested at the scene before being remanded into custody.

McElroy appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 8 December, charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Police said he will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 12 January where he will be further charged with death by dangerous driving.

GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for anyone with information, dashcam footage, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3362 of 05/12/22, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.