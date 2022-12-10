A pensioner says he was "outnumbered and terrified" after he was attacked, threatened with a saw and had his car stolen.

The 75-year-old says he had "never been more scared in my life" when he was punched and kicked until he fell to the floor by a group of men in Oldham on 8 December.

They then threatened him with a saw, he says, forcing him to hand over the keys to his car, before driving off at around 8pm.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit later intercepted the stolen car, with four suspects inside, on 9 December morning.

Two men aged 18 and 30 and two teens aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody for questioning.

Speaking to officers, the victim has said: “I’m a 75-year-old man who was minding my own business and I have been attacked by a group of men who wanted my car.

"I was outnumbered and terrified. They punched and kicked me until I fell on the floor and then they started kicking me in the head.

“I only gave them my car keys when they threatened me with a saw. I’ve never been as scared in my life. These people could kill someone.

“I just want to say that the officers from GMP have been amazing with me. The officers who came to see me last night were really good – they wanted to make sure I was ok.

"I was over the moon when I spoke to the TVIU officers today, especially when they told me they had found my car and arrested four people for attacking me. Although I’m in a lot of pain, I feel a lot safer today.”

Sergeant Nick Bamber, from GMP’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit said: “This was great work by the team, and I’m extremely pleased we were able to return the gentleman’s vehicle to him.

"I would like to reassure the public that in cases such as this, where extreme violence is used against innocent members of the community, the Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit will stop at nothing to hunt down those responsible and bring them to justice”.

Anyone with information about car thefts or anyone who believes suspicious activity is taking place at premises can call 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...