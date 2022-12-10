Flights are being delayed and diverted as snow affects Manchester Airport.

The wintery conditions meant both runways were shut this morning, for "health and safety measures."

One has since reopened.

Incoming flights were diverted while the runways were shut, including one from Singapore which is believed to have landed at Heathrow.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson originally said: "Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

"Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity."

Travel alert service Inrix reported inbound flights were diverted to Birmingham, East Midlands or London.

It said: "Flights suspended at Manchester Airport so the runway can be cleared of snow and slush.

"Outbound flights are on hold and Inbound flights divert to Birmingham, East Midlands or London."

Around two hours later, the airport updated passengers that one runway had reopened.

The runways were closed for around three hours as snow and slush were cleared to allow planes to land and take off. Credit: MEN Media

Meanwhile, police are also warning motorists to take care while driving as they respond to road traffic collisions on several major roads.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Snow fall this morning is causing surface water on the regions motorways.

“We are currently dealing with RTC’s on the M58, M62, M61 & A556.

"Please take care if you are heading out today and remember to allow plenty of time & drive carefully.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, which is in place until noon tomorrow, 11 December.