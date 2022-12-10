Tyson Fury says new book's 'mental health talk' may help those struggling

Play Brightcove video

Watch Fury's interview with ITV reporter Anna Youssef

World champion boxer Tyson Fury says being open about his mental health struggles, in a new autobiography, may help others facing similar issues.

The 34-year-old WBC Heavyweight title holder, from Morecambe, told ITV News there is a "lot of mental health talk" in the book and about how he's "come back."

Fury says 'Gloves Off' is full of "useful stuff" and that "maybe it helps somebody, maybe it doesn't."

Crowds came to meet the sportsman at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The boxer signed copies of the book for waiting crowds at The Trafford Centre shopping mall in Greater Manchester.

"Everyone of them, I thank them," said Fury.

"I've been coming here [The Trafford Centre] a lot of years. I remember coming here, when I was a little kid, when it first opened.

"Look at me now. I'm on the centre stage, centre of attention - Captain America!"

Fury met fans, both young and old, who want to read his story.

His wife, Paris, is an author in her own right, who has topped bestseller lists.

Asked if there was an element of literary competition in the Fury household, he said: "I'm very, very proud of what Paris did with her book.

"She went to Sunday Times Bestseller with her book, and I've had already two. Let's hope this third one will be a bestseller as well."