Children across the North West say they will give-up Christmas gifts of cash to help cover the costs of the festive season, according to research by a charity.

Action for Children say 31% of youngsters with working parents will offer to "donate" their pocket money, or gifts they receive, to help their families.

The charity commissioned a survey of nearly 5500 people nationwide - parents and children - to compile their statistics.

It also found 40% of children believed their parents were worried about not having enough money to pay bills over Christmas and New Year.

A fifth of parents told the charity's researchers of fears they would not be able to afford any presents.

Melanie Armstrong, Chief Executive of Action for Children, said: "For most of us the festive season is a happy time yet, as our shocking research shows, there will be children all across the North West who face a very different Christmas this year.

"Instead of enjoying a safe and happy time, many children will wake up on Christmas morning to no presents, food or warmth.

"In yet another year when children and families have been pushed deeper into crisis, supporting them is more important than ever."

Frontline workers for the charity were also asked for their experiences of helping struggling families.

One little girl told a worker she is not asking for anything from Santa this year because it would make her mother "too sad."