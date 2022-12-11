Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on the M60 and M62 for next week's festive getaway.

Estimates from the AA say the busiest days will be 23 December and Christmas Eve - with nearly 17 million cars on-the-road nationwide.

The road organisation expect extra rail disruption to prompt more people to visit friends and loved ones by car.

Extra congestion is expected on two of the North West's busiest routes.

Their survey of more than 12,000 motorists found that 51% plan to make a car journey on the 23 December, with 50% expecting to take a trip on the 24 December.

AA President Edmund King said: "While December 23 and Christmas Eve look set to be the busiest travelling days, planned industrial action by rail staff may lead to increased levels of cars on our roads."

Mr King is urging every driver to check tyre pressures and that their car has enough fuel, oil, coolant and screen wash before making their getaway journey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...