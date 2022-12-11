Football may not be coming home but one lucky feline is - after being adopted by two Manchester City stars in Qatar.

The stray cat, nicknamed Dave, became a regular around the England camp, spending time with the players as they relaxed in between World Cup games.

He was eventually adopted as the team's unofficial mascot, making regular appearance on their instagram account.

Man City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker were pictured with Dave on most evenings and, promised to adopt him if they won the World Cup.

But, despite England's loss to France in the quarter-final, as the squad began their journey back from their Al Wakrah hotel base, the duo kept their promise - and Dave truly is the cat that got the cream.

Dave the cat featured on England's social media channels and was adopted as the team's mascot during the World Cup campaign. Credit: England Football

Speaking on the England Instagram account, Stones said: "The first day we got there, we got like little table around the corner, the next minute Dave pops up.

"Now every night he's sat there waiting for his food. But the other day he actually didn't eat all of his food, we were a bit annoyed at him, think he's getting a bit greedy."

The cat was even brought up during England press conferences, and speaking in the week building up to the France game, Walker was asked about their feline friend.

“Dave is fine,” he said. “He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well.

“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave’s fine, thank you for asking.”

Dave the cat before leaving Al Wakrah on his way to England to be rehoused. Credit: PA Images

Now, despite England not going all the way to World Cup glory, the players have decided they will still rehome Dave in the UK.

He left Al Wakrah just two hours after the squad had departed and will first head to a local veterinary clinic.

There he will have a blood test and receive vaccinations, spending four months in quarantine before heading to his new home.