A fundraiser has been created for a teacher from Liverpool diagnosed with cancer while under strict lockdown restrictions in China.

Matty Read, 26, from Everton, moved to Wuhan with his girlfriend to work as an English teacher in the hope the money they made would help them buy a house on their return.

But, after finding themselves under strict lockdown due to a rise in Covid-19 numbers, a year later Matty was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma - a cancer of the lymph nodes.

His medical insurance does not cover the cost of treatment for the disease, and Matty, and girlfriend Lucy Edge, are now in serious financial issues.

His mum Nicola, 53, said: "It has been horrendous. It's been very stressful for the family, not being able to hold him, reassure him and say to him 'you'll be OK'. You can FaceTime, but it's not the same as having him home."

A fundraiser has been set up by one of his friends to pay for his chemotherapy while he remains in Wuhan.

Rob Schenck, who created the page, wrote: "One of my best friends, Matty Read was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a couple of weeks ago, a form of cancer.

"What makes things worse is that he is currently in China, and will have to pay a huge amount of money to receive his chemotherapy, as well as other expenses, when he eventually finishes treatment.

"As such, as I’m sure his family and himself will be less willing to appeal for funds themselves, we are doing so for them because we love Matty and don’t want him to be any worse off financially going through what is ultimately life saving treatment.

"I myself was diagnosed with testicular cancer in May of this year, and have been extremely lucky enough to benefit from the free and wonderful care and chemotherapy treatment that the NHS provides, but Matty hasn’t been so lucky."

Matty and his girlfriend Lucy moved to China in August 2021. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Along with mounting medical costs, the former Liverpool John Moores University student faces an uphill battle even attending his chemotherapy sessions, as his apartment building has been put on strict lockdown.

Nicola said: "It has been a nightmare for them because they have been getting locked in the building, unable to get out or even get food and water.

"The caretaker who looks after the building is the only one who has been able to go out.

"He's halfway through his treatment, and he's having to pay for it because with everything being fine on his medicals, the insurance doesn't cover it. I said if that's the cost, so be it. We would go to any length.

"He's been told that his prognosis is good."

Matty and Lucy moved to China in August 2021, initially for a year, but both decided to extend their contract by another six months.

After undergoing a mandatory medical in August 2022, and being told everything was fine, Matty woke up with a pain and a lump in his neck just a month later.

"His manager took him to the doctors," mum Nicola added. "They did a scan and they found a couple of swollen lymph nodes.

"They did a biopsy and three days later, that's when they got the results. As you can imagine, him calling me from China and having to tell me that was just horrendous."

