A 13-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in Merseyside.

Harry Kinney-Ryan was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate as he walked on East Lancashire Road, near to the Showcase cinema at the Stonedale Retail Park, at 7.20pm on Wednesday, 7 December.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in a critical condition, but he died of his injuries on 9 December - just a month before his 14th birthday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after the incident and he has been bailed pending further inquiries whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Harry’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as our enquiries continue and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"If you were travelling on the East Lancashire Road around the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage that could help us with our investigation, or you have any CCTV or information please come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email or DM the force on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.