A second man has died after a car he was in with three others crashed into a bollard in Manchester.

The 23-year-old died in hospital a week after the crash, which also killed a 26-year-old, on Chancellor Lane in Ardwick, in north Manchester.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction with Devonshire Street North and Higher Ardwick, at 7am on 4 December.

Greater Manchester Police said the car, understood to have been a grey hatchback, was travelling out of the city centre when it is thought to have 'lost control before colliding with a bollard'.

Four men were taken to hospital, but a 26-year-old later died of his injuries, while a 23-year-old died on Saturday 10 December.

Two others who were in the car, aged 24 and 30, have now been released from hospital, with their injuries not thought to be life changing.

No arrests have been made.

Emergency services were called to Chancellor Lane's junction with Devonshire Street North and Higher Ardwick, in Ardwick.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are further appealing for anyone who may have seen the accident during the early hours to get in touch to help their investigation.

The force said: "Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to and before the collision took place.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 713 of 4/12/22.

"Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."