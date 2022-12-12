Play Brightcove video

The frantic 999 call made by Milena Smith from Birkenhead as her daughters were swept out to sea in August

The RNLI has launched its Christmas appeal with the help of a North West family who were part of a dramatic rescue over summer.

Milena Smith, from Birkenhead, has a lot to thank the rescue team for. She is certain her family would have been facing a very different Christmas without the crew who saved the life of her eldest daughter.

Mabel, 12, was being swept away by the tide during a family holiday and had drifted a quarter of a mile further out to sea on a fast outgoing tide when she was dramatically rescued.

Her younger sister Elsie, 10, had instructed her sister to float on her back after hearing the RNLI advice during a swimming lesson.

The RNLI crew at Barmouth returned Mabel to the safety of the shore.

Since the rescue in August, Milena has thrown herself into fundraising for the RNLI, putting herself out of her comfort zone to raise money.

As a non-swimmer, Milena has vowed to learn this vital life skill.

Barmouth RNLI crew surprised new Wirral RNLI volunteer Milena Smith Credit: RNLI

The Barmouth crew travelled to Hoylake Lifeboat Station, where Milena was inducted as a new volunteer. She hopes to not only support fundraising, but also spread the word about water safety and the RNLI’s Float to Live advice as a water safety volunteer.

Barmouth RNLI crew surprised her during the emotional reunion by handing over gifts to the family to thank them for their bravery, kindness and support.

Daryl James, one of the crew who helped save Mabel says: "Sometimes a rescue stays with you for a very long time and this really is one of them.

"When we reached Mabel, the waves were breaking over her and she was a long way out to sea, she was in a life or death situation.

"To see her in her family environment today is incredibly overwhelming.

"As lifeboat crew we don’t do what we do for praise or gratitude but to see them all together planning for a family Christmas – that’s what it’s all about.

"It doesn’t bear thinking about how different things could have been for them had we not made it in the nick of time"

The RNLI crew sharing Christmas presents as part of the suprise visit Credit: RNLI

Milena has already raised hundreds of pounds for the RNLI by walking, but is now looking forward to spreading vital safety advice on the Wirral. She says: "Before the rescue, I never really knew or appreciated what these fantastic volunteers do and I cannot begin to express my gratitude to them for keeping us all together as a family.

"Our Christmas will be that little bit more special this year and we’ll cherish the time we spend together just that little bit more, as we had come incredibly close to losing Mabel.

"I honestly thought I may have lost them all, it was like a scene from a nightmare."

"From the moment we were all reunited thanks to the RNLI crew at Barmouth, I knew I wanted to do anything I could to support the charity.

"At the time I couldn’t swim and I spent a lot of time reflecting on how helpless that made me feel.

"I promised the crew I would learn how to swim and have kept to my word, as I want to complete a fundraising swim for the RNLI in the summer."