Eleven people involved in an organised crime group in Wirral have been sentence to a total of 38 years and three months in prison.

Stephen Hamill, 36, of Charlecombe Street, Tranmere was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison

James Duffy, 43, of Pembroke Court, Tranmere was sentenced to two years and three months in prison

Shaun Murphy, 33, of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight years in prison

Bernadette Cullen, 58, of Newling Street, Birkenhead was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison

Kurt Hauenstein, 48, of Newling Street, Birkenhead was sentenced to three years in prison

Catherine O’Connor, 58, of Rice Lane, Seacombe was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and 150 unpaid work

Michelle Johnson, 45, of Park Road South, Claughton was sentenced to 28 months

Terence Griffiths, 36, of no fixed abode was sentenced to three years in prison

Jack Deponio, 26, of no fixed abode was sentenced to three years in prison

Merseyside Police seized Class A drugs during their investigation into organised criminal groups in Wirral. Credit: Merseyside Police

Carl Mello, 35, of Cheapside, Liverpool was sentenced to four and a half years in prison Adrian Reed, 55, of Moel Gron, Mynydd Isa was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: "The sentencings over the past couple of months are the culmination of a long and complex investigation into an organised crime group responsible for spreading misery across Birkenhead. It will be a relief for all of those harmed by their criminality to see such a positive result at court.

"We evidenced a conspiracy between September 2021 and August 2022 in which two active drug supply lines were identified and then dismantled. The harm that this and other such groups cause is wide ranging, from drug users, fear in the wider community, and the associated threats and violence that such activity invariably attracts.