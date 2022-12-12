The funeral of Liverpool FC icon David Johnson takes place today.

Johnson died in November at the age of 71. The hearse will pause outside Anfield before a service as St Peter's Church Woolton.

The Liverpool legend won four first division titles for the club and three European Cups, as well as two spells with rivals Everton, and eight caps for England.

David Johnson holding the trophy after Liverpool won the charity shield in in 1979 Credit: PA images

He moved from to Anfield from Ipswich in 1976 and was instrumental in the Reds' sucess, helping them to win four First Division titles, three European Cups and two League Cups before leaving for his second spell at Goodison in 1982.

Johnson also spent with Manchester City and Preston before retiring from football in 1986 after time as player-manager with Barrow.

Liverpool FC said: "Beyond the goals and the medals, David departed with a cherished place in supporters’ hearts and memories."