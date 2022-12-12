Police say freezing weather conditions are making them particularly concerned about an 81 year old man who has gone missing after going hill-walking.

It is thought that Jack Irvine was heading to Moel Famau in North Wales when he left his home in Thingwall, Wirral, at 9 o'clock on Sunday morning (12 December 2022).

Walkers posted pictures of the snow-capped 1,821ft-high peak throughout the day.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "Extensive enquiries are being carried out with North Wales Police in a bid to find Jack and we are particularly concerned about his safety due to the freezing weather conditions."

Mr Irvine has been described as a 'really keen walker' who is known to use routes in Llanarmon, Llanferres, Moel Famau in North Wales, and Farndon, Kelsall, Churton, Beeston and Shotwick in Cheshire.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured fleece-lined walking jacket, mustard-coloured walking trousers and brown lace-up shoes.

He also took his walking boots with him.

Moel Famau is the highest hill in the Clwydian Range and is the highest point in Flintshire.

It has been classed as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty since 1985.

Police say anyone who has seen Mr Irvine should let them know through their missing from home form or contact them directly at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.