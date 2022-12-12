World champion boxer Tyson Fury says Wayne Rooney has agreed to help him prepare for his fight agains Oleksandr Usyk.

The former Everton and Manchester United striker was sat ringside at Fury's world heavyweight title defence against Derek Chisora.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Granada Reports at the weekend, Fury said he was 'very serious' about training with Rooney, who now the manager of Major League Soccer club D.C. United in the United States.

"I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] last night and he's well up for it. But he's a right-handed person, so he's got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.

"So we're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk."

Asked if it was a joke, Fury replied: "No very very serious. He's agreed, so he's going to come into camp for around four weeks to help me."

He added: "I'm a big fan of his."

Fury stopped Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout to set up a potential undisputed world title showdown against Ukrainian fighter Usyk.