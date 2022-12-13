More than 10,000 people gathered alongside Bolton Wanderers players to try and break the world record for the largest group of carol singers.

The football team - in partnership with Bolton Council and the University of Bolton - held their 'Big Bolton Carol Concert' last night.

Residents from the city and surrounding areas were invited to join the full squad and special guests for a night of potentially record-breaking Christmas cheer at the University of Bolton stadium.

The turnout was not quite enough to beat the current world record of 25,272 singers - which was set by Godswill Akpabio Unity Choir in Nigeria in 2014.

More than 10,000 people gathered to sing carols at the University of Bolton stadium Credit: Bolton Wanderers

Although the evening didn't break a world record - the crowd did raise more than £7,000 for charities across the region.

The funds raised will be shared equally between Bolton Wanderers in the Community, Urban Outreach Bolton, Backup North West, Age UK Bolton and 1point North West.

The event raised more than £7,000 in donations Credit: Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers' Facebook page has received over 100 comments from attendees asking them to make it an annual event - with many saying they want another attempt to break the record next year.

Donations can still be made at their Just Giving page.

