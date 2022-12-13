Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

The nephew of a man from Oldham who is feared to have been killed in an explosion in Jersey says his family need answers about how it happened.

Peter Bowler, 72, is thought to have died when the blast destroyed a block of flats in St Helier, the island's capital, on Saturday 10 December.

So far, seven people have been confirmed as dead and two are missing.

Jersey Police have named nine people missing - saying the identities of two others have not been released at the request of their relatives.

The cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed.

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News captured the moment of the blast

Play Brightcove video

Peter's nephew Daniel told ITV News that he learned of the tragedy when he saw the news on TV.

He said: "I contacted my mother and said 'have you seen the news? There's been an explosion, a massive explosion in Jersey'.

"And then it was just a process of elimination", said Daniel. "It became apparent it was on uncle Pete's Street.

"And then it became evident that it was the flat my uncle lived in, and then it was a case of hope, turning to despair."

Daniel said his family feel "overwhelming sadness".

Daniel Howarth and his uncle Peter Bowler. Credit: Family photo

Peter - known as an adventurer - had travelled widely in his younger says and eventually settled in the Channel Islands.

His family said he loved to sing and he was an active member of the Island's karate club - where he was the oldest member and known by the nickname Chop Chop.

Daniel added: "He was a great guy, a great guy, a great character.

"He was young at heart. I'll always admire that. Just a great a great bloke. An inspiration for me.

"And then as I process it the reality that you'll you'll never see him again - it's a lot to take in.

"And that's morphed into a feeling which I have now of wondering what happened?"

Peter was a talented singer. Credit: Family handout

The Police Chief Robin Smith described the explosion and fire as a “protracted” incident, and will go on for “days, maybe weeks”.

During a press release earlier on Tuesday, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...