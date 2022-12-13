The family of a 13-year-old who died after he was hit by a car have paid tribute to the "loving, caring" schoolboy.

Harry Kinney-Ryan died in hospital following the crash in Liverpool on the evening of Wednesday 7 December 2022.

He was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate as he walked on East Lancashire Road, near to the Showcase cinema at the Stonedale Retail Park, Croxteth.

His family said: "Harry was a loving and caring boy who loved his family and friends. He always made those around him laugh and was definitely the class clown."

An emergency ambulance at the scene of the crash in Croxteth. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Harry was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in a critical condition, but died of his injuries two days later.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after the incident and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

His family said: "Harry will be deeply missed by all of his family, especially his sisters.

"Everyone will have their own memories of Harry and this is how we want his memory to live on.

"We cannot thank our family and friends enough for all of their support and kind words.

"We would also like to thank all of the amazing staff at Alder Hey children’s hospital who took such amazing care of Harry.

"Goodnight and God bless we love you so much. xxxx"

In a Facebook post, mum Liz Ryan said Harry was a hero after they chose for him to be an organ donor. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

Police have appealed for any drivers with dash cam footage who were in the area at around 7.20pm on the day of the crash to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from Merseyside Police's serious investigation collision unit said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Harry’s family and friends.

"His family continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Witnesses can call police on 0151 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk or send a direct message on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know