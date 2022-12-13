Fire services across the region are urging people to stay off frozen lakes, canals and ponds.

It comes after the death of three children in the West Midlands.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, fell into an icy lake in Babbs Mill Park in Kinghurst, a nature park in Solihull, West Midlands on Sunday afternoon (December, 11), police said.Here in the North West there are warnings over the dangers of frozen water.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Never venture onto frozen water.

"Even if it appears thick from the bank, it becomes thinner very quickly.

Our message is simple – stay safe, stay off the ice."

Elsewhere, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say: "Please don't venture onto frozen ponds, lakes, canals or rivers during the cold weather, no matter how frozen the water may appear.

"If you see someone in the water phone 999, keep an eye on them, talk to them and, if safe to do so, use a throw line or branch to reach out.

"If a person or animal gets into difficulty on ice, please don't attempt to carry out a rescue yourself, call 999."

"Don't attempt to carry out a rescue yourself, call 999". Firefighters from Penwortham, with specialist equipment, rescued a swan on ice. Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Lancashire Fire and Rescue - "This is truly horrific news.

"Our thoughts go out to the boys' families and friends at this awful time.

"Frozen water might look safe to walk on, but don't risk it - you could easily fall through.

"Water in the UK very rarely freezes enough to be safe to walk on."

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has issued a statement: "After the emerging tragedy in Solihull over the weekend, firefighters are issuing an urgent safety message to everyone across Merseyside to be particularly careful around water, especially in the current freezing conditions.

"Any ice that forms on water is usually thin and will break easily, you should not venture out onto ice and keep well clear of the edges around water.

Cold water shock takes hold in seconds and entering into water presents a bigger risk during the current cold spell.

Please take care around water and stay safe."

Area Manager Mark Thomas added: "Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of everyone involved in this awful and very sad incident.

"The tragedy unfolding in Solihull is a terrible reminder of the dangers around water, particularly in the current very cold weather.

"In Merseyside, we are never far from water and we would urge everyone to be particularly careful, open water is always a source of danger.

"Do not venture onto ice whatever the circumstances."