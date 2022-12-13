How the current rail strikes are affecting the North West

Passengers across the North West face further disruption as fresh rail strikes continue across the region.

Half of all lines are closed and trains are only operating between 7:30am and 6:30pm, as workers walk out in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Network Rail has asked passengers travelling over the festive period to plan ahead:

Here is a breakdown of each operator's plan for strike days this Tuesday and Wednesday:

Avanti West Coast

There will be one train per hour in both directions between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.

A limited service will operate to Glasgow.

Several areas will not be served, such as Blackpool, Edinburgh, North Wales and Shrewsbury.

London Northwestern Railway

A limited service will connect Birmingham New Street with Crewe, London Euston and Wolverhampton.

Other routes will be closed.

Merseyrail

A limited service will operate.

No trains will run between Chester and Rock Ferry, Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry, or Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Northern

Passengers are urged "do not travel" as only a small number of routes will have trains.

Routes that will be open include Liverpool to Manchester; York to Leeds; and Leeds to Sheffield.

TransPennine Express

Only a reduced timetable will operate on these routes: Between York and Manchester Piccadilly; between Cleethorpes and Sheffield; and between Preston and Manchester Airport.

The industrial action has frustrated passengers at Manchester Piccadilly railway station: