Two men have been branded "utterly reckless" after apparently going for an after-dark swim in freezing waters.

Video, filmed by a member of the public, appears to show the pair drying off after swimming to a pontoon at Salford Quays, Greater Manchester.

The footage has sent shock waves through Salford City Council.

Councillor Barbara Bentham, lead member for environment and community safety, said: "If these two young men are experienced cold water swimmers then going into the Quays in the dark by themselves on a freezing December night is utterly reckless.

"If they are not trained to swim in cold water then they are lucky to be alive."

Salford Quays is a popular destination for people taking part in organised water sports.

The video was shot at about around 7pm on Sunday night (11 December 2022) when temperatures had dropped below freezing.

It shows the two young men in swimming trunks with towels on a pontoon close to the Water Sports Centre.

One appears to be drying his hair.

Cllr Bentham added: "We’re constantly warning people of the dangers of cold-water shock and reminding them that open water is cold even on the hottest days of the year.

"I cannot begin to imagine how cold the water must have been last night and I hope this was just a one-off moment of madness.

"Cold water shock can affect even the strongest swimmers which is why people should only ever swim in the Quays as part of an organised and supervised session for their safety.

"Given the current freezing conditions people should take even more care near any open water."

Kalen Waugh Credit: MEN

Salford Quays has been the location of a number of swimming tragedies in recent years.

Kalen Waugh, 16, got into difficulty in the water during a heatwave in July 2022.

It happened nearly a year to the day since talented footballer Ngapee Merenga, 19, lost his life after disappearing under the water. The council has stepped up CCTV camera monitoring in the area and says it will report any dangerous activity picked up to Greater Manchester Police.