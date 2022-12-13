North West researchers to trial ketamine for treatment of severe alcoholism

Researchers are hoping a controversial new treatment which includes the use of the animal sedative ketamine could help people overcome severe alcoholism.

It comes after initial trials of the drug combined with psychological therapies helped patients stay completely sober, with 86% abstaining from drinking in the six month follow up.

Researchers are also studying how ketamine, along with MDMA and psilocybin – the active ingredient of magic mushrooms – could help people with depression and PTSD.

So far medics say the experimental treatment is safe and tolerable in heavy drinkers.

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust and Mersey Care NHS Trust are among several organisations recruiting for the next phase in the trials which will start mid-way through 2023.

Trial lead Professor Celia Morgan, said: "More than two million UK adults have serious alcohol problems, yet only one in five of those get treatment.

"Three out of four people who quit alcohol will be back drinking heavily after a year.

"Alcohol-related harm is estimated to cost the NHS around £3.5 billion each year, and wider UK society around £40 billion.

"Alcohol problems affect not only the individual but families, friends and communities, and related deaths have increased still further since the pandemic.

"We urgently need new treatments.

"If this trial establishes that ketamine and therapy works, we hope we can begin to see it used in NHS settings."