Jason McGuire pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. Credit: Merseyside Police

A speeding BMW driver has been jailed for five and a half years after knocking down and killing a pensioner.

Alan Williams, 74, was crossing the road with his dog when he was struck by the black 3-series driven by Jason McGuire.

Mr Williams and his Labrador both died as a result of the crash in Liverpool in November 2020.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from Merseyside Police’s serious collision investigation unit said: "This was a display of aggressive driving, involving grossly excessive speed."

McGuire was jailed for five years and six months at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: ITV Granada

The crash happened in November 2020 on Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale, during the evening rush hour.

33 year old McGuire was arrested at the scene.

Police said that in the moments leading up to the collision, the driver had tailgated another vehicle, which he then undertook and reached speeds of 58mph on the 30mph residential road.

McGuire, from Cockshead Road, Belle Vale, was jailed for five years and six months at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing in November 2022.

Scenes of crime officers investigate the incident in Belle Vale. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Det Sgt Roper said: "The decisions made by Jason McGuire that evening have resulted in absolutely devastating consequences for the family of Alan Williams.

"There is no sentence that can ever replace the hole that has been left in their lives but we hope it provides some comfort to them and they continue to have the best support we can provide via their dedicated Family Liaison Officer.

“Alan’s family have shown the upmost dignity throughout this whole process and they would like to process everything that has happened over the last two years in private.

He added: "We hope in the passing of this sentence, it acts as a reminder to all drivers that momentary decisions to drive recklessly or at excessive speeds can bring such devastation."