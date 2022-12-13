Woman jailed for trying to supply crack cocaine in Greater Manchester

A woman caught red handed bagging up crack cocaine inside a flat in Stalybridge on Tameside has been jailed for just under 5 years.

Courtney Larkin, of Furnace Street, Dukinfield was found sitting on the floor around a makeshift table that had large amounts of the class A drug, both in the form of rocks and powder.

Police say the 25-year-old was in the process of weighing and cutting the drug and placing it into bags for individual street deals, when she was interrupted by officers executing a warrant at the property.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Around 1.2kg of the drug was seized and found to be valued at approximately £123,800.

Officers executed the warrant on Stonecliffe Terrace, Stalybridge on 6 May 2022.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Larkin was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and taken into custody where they were subsequently charged.

She pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

The judge sentenced Larkin to four years and eleven months.

Detective Constable Rick McIvor, of GMP’s Challenger team in Tameside, said: “To bust open the door to find Larkin sat surrounded in crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and bagging it up to be sold to drug users was an evidential paradise.

“Despite her remaining silent throughout the interview, she ultimately had no choice but to admit to her involvement in the supply of drugs and face the consequences.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage the local community to keep reporting drug related activity to police that will go towards seeing more results like this.”