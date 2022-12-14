Two men have been arrested in Stockport after a pigs head was left on the roof of a Muslim community centre and mosque on Friday 9 December.

The two men, aged 22 and 47, remain in police custody for questioning.

The pigs head left worshipper at the Muslims Community Trust building in Heaton Mersey "distressed and terrified" with Police treating it as a hate crime.

One of the HMCT's trustees says the incident has caused a great amount of fear and distress among many the users of the centre, some of whom are children and some of whom are elderly.

Detective Inspector Gareth Beasley of GMP’s Stockport division said: "Hate crimes are abhorrent and have no place in civil society."

"Today’s action sends a clear message that Greater Manchester Police will leave no stone unturned in order to hold those responsible for such offences to account and demonstrates to our communities that hate crime will never be tolerated.

Hate crime can take many different forms – violence, offensive letters, damage to your property etc, but none of it is acceptable.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of hate crime, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police or a support agency so you can get the help and support available."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact GMP quoting 3246 09/12/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.