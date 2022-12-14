Former England striker and Manchester City star Ellen White has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old, who retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory, posted on social media that she is expecting a baby in April next year.

White, who is originally from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, shared a photo of her and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption: “Mum and Dad. April 2023.”

The former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City player called time on her career just a few weeks after she helped England to victory in the European Championship.

She finished her international career with 52 goals in 113 caps over a 12-year period, carving a legacy as one of the best ever female players for England.

