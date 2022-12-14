A 90 year-old carer from Southport says she has no plans to retire after picking up her second lifetime achievement award for services to the health and social care sector.

Mary Houghton has been working at Tudor Bank Nursing Home which is part of the We Care Group, for 30 years

She began her career at Southport Hospital in 1948 before entering the caring profession in 2019.

Her dedication has been recognised with the National Care Award Lifetime achievement award and she has also scooped the 2022 Caring UK Awards lifetime achievement trophy.

Mary Houghton with Care Home Manager Joshy Abrahams

Mary came to the UK from Ireland when she was 16 years of age and started working at Southport Hospital, where she was later promoted to Auxillary Nurse, and worked until her retirement.

However, she wasn’t happy to sit at home doing nothing and soon took up the position of carer at Tudor Bank, where she has worked for the last 30 years, that's a total of nearly 75 years caring for patients and residents in Southport.

Mary attended the Caring UK Awards where the ‘best of the best’ from across the UK came together to celebrate excellence and achievement within the sector. To her surprise and delight Mary had been secretly chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mary said “I am shocked and humbled to be recognised in this way. I had been invited to attend the event in support of Tudor Banks’ nomination for Care Home of the Year North.” She continued “I love working at Tudor Bank, with such kind and caring people and enjoy caring for the residents. I have no intention of retiring and look forward to getting back to work.”

Mary collecting her award Credit: Tudor Bank Nursing Home

Bernie Suresparan, We Care Group, Executive Chairman said “We are delighted that Mary has been recognised for Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of her dedication and commitment to caring for people over the last 75 years.” He continued. “Mary is an amazing lady and deserving winner.”

Play Brightcove video

Mary said "I tried retirement when I was 60 and lasted a week. I'll keep going until they stop me. It's not work to me - it's an honour."

She has recently gone from working 40 hours a week to part-time, doing two 12-hour shifts-a-week, but is refusing to call it quits completely.