The celebrity line-up for next year's Manchester Remembers football match has been announced, with Calum Best the latest to sign up.

Calum Best is the latest celeb to sign up for the Manchester Remembers football match Credit: PA

Actor Adam Thomas will also be taking to the pitch, alongside Love Islander Dom Lever on the celebrities side.

They'll be taking on the footballing legends, which will include Matt Le Tissier, Robbie Savage and Clayton Blackmore.

The first Manchester Remembers match took place last year to commemorate five years since the Manchester Arena bombing.

It was organised by former police officer Aaron Lee, who was one of the first on the scene during the attack in 2017, and is still in close contact with many of the affected families.

The footballing legends team from 2022. Credit: Manchester Remembers

The 2023 event will take place on Sunday 7 May at Oldham Athletic Football Stadium, Boundary Park.

The managers will remain the same, with Sam Alladyce taking charge of the legends team and Peter Reid stepping up for the celebrities.

The event will be even bigger this year, with live bands playing before kick off.

Organisers say tickets have remained affordable to take into account the difficulties of the cost of living crisis.

The money raised will go towards five charities that have been set up by the families of victims:

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Liv’s Trust

The Megan Hurley Foundation

The Remembering Nell Foundation

Eilidh's Trust

The Arena explosion killed 22 people - including an eight-year-old - and injured 1,000 more.