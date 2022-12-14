A community nurse has told ITV News that she has "no choice" but to strike alongside thousands of others across the country as pressure continues to mount on the NHS.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to walk out on Thursday, 15 December, with a second date planned for Tuesday, 20 December.

The union, the Royal College of Nursing (RNC), has been demanding a pay rise of 19.2% but the Government has said it is an unaffordable ask.

Lucy Williams, who has been a community nurse in Liverpool for more than 14 years, says she and her colleagues do not want to take action but feel like they have no choice.

Play Brightcove video

She says the salary for nurses on Merseyside has been "the same for years", which has had a "huge impact on recruitment and retention of staff".

"We're angry that it's got to this point, for everyone", Lucy explained. "We've got to go on strike so the Government listens to us and patient safety can be maintained."

It will be the first time in the nursing union's history that members have felt forced to take industrial action.

Many nurses supporting the action have said the planned strikes are not simply about money, but what they say is "exceptionally poor service" in the NHS.

Play Brightcove video

"Nurses are leaving in their droves", Lucy said. "It's the staff that are still here that have to pick up those pieces and the last few years have been really stressful. Most are unhappy."

The Government says the RNC's bid for a 5% above inflation pay rise would take billions from frontline services.

However, nurses say without a pay rise the one in eight vacancies will not be filled will force thousands more to leave the NHS.

"Why would they want to become a nurse if that results in not being able to pay the bills?", Lucy said.

"They can't buy food for their kids. Staff are going to foodbanks, staff can't pay their energy bills, people are working overtime just to make ends meet.

"Enough is enough now, this is a last resort. We've got to strike."

Play Brightcove video

The RCN balloted more than 300,000 of its members last month in what was the largest ever vote in the union’s 106-year history.

The RCN has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Some areas of mental health and learning disability and autism services are also exempt, while trusts have been told they can request staffing for specific clinical needs.

When it comes to adult A&E and urgent care, nurses will work Christmas Day-style rotas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know