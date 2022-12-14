Tributes paid to masters student killed in car crash

The family of a man who was killed in car crash in Manchester have paid tribute to him.

Louis Dube died from his injuries after the car he was travelling in was hit by another vehicle on Mount Road in Gorton on Monday 5 December 2022.

The driver of the other car, Ryan McElroy from Chadderton has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He will appear in court on Thursday 12 January 2023 where he will also be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Paying tribute to Louis, his mother Nompi and brother Emmanuel said: “Louis was a loving son, brother, nephew, and friend to so many.

"When Louis wasn’t in work, he could be found in Church volunteering or studying for his masters' degree.

"Most recently, Louis was training for a marathon to help raise funds for the local Homeless Community.

"There are so many stories that show who Louis was; now as a family we can reflect on these. For example, we recall when Louis provided shelter to a family whose house had caught fire.

"Louis’ faith was so important to him, and it was emphasised in how he lived his life. Louis was selfless, kind-hearted and a joy to be around.”

Emmanuel said: "Louis was my role model, and nothing was ever too much; he showed love to everybody and would drop everything to help you”

Nompi added: "Louis was not only my son, but he was also my best friend. I remember Louis always smiling and I am so proud of him.

"Christmas without Louis will be immensely difficult not only for the family, but for everybody that knew him."