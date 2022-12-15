A huge search is underway to find a British fell runner who disappeared while on holiday on the island of Madeira.

Darren Kay, from Sedbergh, south Cumbria, is said to have gone on a two-hour run with his partner near Calheta on Sunday, 11 December.

But the 53-year-old is then reported to have carried on with the run, on his own, for half an hour - but never returned.

Darren's family have flown out to Madeira assist in any way possible with the search, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name.

He was last seen in the Calheta area, wearing black running clothing and a small black backpack.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Office said: " We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Madeira, and are in contact with the local authorities.”